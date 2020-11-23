Vincenzo "Vincent" Tarantini
Maple Shade - age 83 years, passed away on November 19, 2020.
Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Doyle). Devoted father of Pauline Frain (Steven), Mary Tarantini (Michael Youndt), Paul Tarantini (Ronda) and Karen Bilton (Peter). Loving grandfather of Steven, Jr., Matthew, Patrick, James, Jesse, Kayla, Faith, Henry, and John.
Prior to retirement, Vincent was owner of Vincent's Pizza home of the original panzarotti. He had many hobbies and activities he enjoyed over his lifetime. Vincent's long-term hobbies were gardening, woodworking, chair caning, winemaking, bread baking and traveling. He slowed down as he got older but never stopped. There is still wine fermenting in the garage and bread he baked in the freezer and all kinds of trees in the back yard such as fig, olive, and pomegranate.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Due to the current COVID19 restrictions, final disposition will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017 OR the American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Due to current COVID19 restrictions, face masks MUST be worn inside the buildings and we ask that you pay your respects in a timely manner to allow others to enter the building. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com