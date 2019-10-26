|
Vinko Madiraca
Haddon Township - Vinko passed peacefully on October 25th, 2019, at the age of 81, formerly of the Fairview section of Camden. Loving father of Ann Marie Madiraca-Christensen (David), Vincent Madiraca (Barbara), Susan Martin, John Madiraca (Debby) and Christine Madiraca. Proud Grandfather of Michael Vinko, Kelly, Mark, Milan, Pilar, Cole and Amelia. Great Grandfather of Thomas. Dear brother of Marija, Aleksa and Ivanka. Husband of the late Marion (nee Rigilano) and the late Christine (nee Eckert). Vinko was born in Trogir, Croatia where he played soccer for the junior national team. He came to the United States in 1955 at the age of 17. He was founder of Apollo Contractors where he specialized in home improvements. Vinko supported Fairview youth sports and enjoyed gardening, painting/art, woodworking and shooting pool. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, NJ 08108, funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment in New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in Vinko's memory to Haddon Township Athletic Association (HTAA), PO Box 103, Collingswood, NJ 08108. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019