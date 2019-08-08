Services
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Harleigh Cemetery
1640 Haddon Ave
Camden, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Pinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Pinto


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Pinto Obituary
Violet Pinto

West Collingswood - On August 5, 2019, (nee Boughton) of West Collingswood, NJ, age 99. She was the

loving mother of Veronica and Robert and dear grandmother of John and Anthony (Chizuko) Leone and Alisa (Scott) Anthony. She is also survived by her dear great grandchildren Nicholas, Ayano, Alexis, Alex, Angelina and Annie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Violet's graveside funeral service Saturday, 1:00 PM, at Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Ave., Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers her family has suggested memorial donations be made to Make a Wish New Jersey, 1384 Perrineville Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. Violet's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, OAKLYN, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at

www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now