|
|
Violet Pinto
West Collingswood - On August 5, 2019, (nee Boughton) of West Collingswood, NJ, age 99. She was the
loving mother of Veronica and Robert and dear grandmother of John and Anthony (Chizuko) Leone and Alisa (Scott) Anthony. She is also survived by her dear great grandchildren Nicholas, Ayano, Alexis, Alex, Angelina and Annie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Violet's graveside funeral service Saturday, 1:00 PM, at Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Ave., Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers her family has suggested memorial donations be made to Make a Wish New Jersey, 1384 Perrineville Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. Violet's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, OAKLYN, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at
www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 8, 2019