|
|
Virgina Kiseleski
Collingswood - Virginia Kiseleski, (nee Cabaniss), age 99 years of Haddon Heights, NJ passed away April 30, 2020. The beloved mother of Joanne Macpherson (Wallace), John (Jack) Maciejewski (Beth); step son, David Kiseleski (Ruth); step daughters, Denise Potts and Bonnie Flores. Virginia was the loving grandmother of Matthew Macpherson (Karen), Joseph Macpherson (Anna), Jason Maciejewski, Justin Maciejewski (Natalia); step grandchildren, Joseph Flores, Daniel Flores, and Lauren Flores; and great grandmother of 9 great grandchildren. Virginia is predeceased by companion Robert Shapleigh; children Jamie Maciejewski and Richard James Maciejewski; father (William Cabaniss); mother (Evelyn Ware); siblings Grace Pugliese, William Cabaniss, Evelyn Radebaugh, and Rhea Barton.
Mrs.Kiseleski was an active member of Haddonfield Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir. She was also an enthusiastic member of the "Sweet Adelines" and loved going on tour. Virginia was an administrative assistant for Sony Corporation, San Jose, California from 1968 to1984. She then worked for RCA in Camden, NJ; YMCA Camden County, NJ; and was a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at DuboisFuneralHome
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020