Virginia B. "Ginger" Rogers
Moorestown - Virginia B. Rogers "Ginger" (nee Zimm) of Moorestown, NJ passed away on April 17, 2019 age 97 yrs. Beloved wife of 70 years to the love of her life the late William L. Rogers Jr. Ginger has now joined her beloved parents, Beryl and Charles Zimm, her sister June and her beautiful and much-loved St. Bernard dog, Brandy.
She is survivied by Nieces, Claudia J. Young and Doris Genther, Nephews, Jeffery C. Young (Mary Ann) and D. Leslie Rich (Barbara), Cousin Carol Peabody (John) and good friend Nancy Powers.
Funeral Service is private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her memory may be made to or to the NJ Chapter, 555 Route 1 South, Suite 320, Iselin NJ 08830 or Founder Affiliate, PO Box 4170 Boston MA 02241-7005
Published in Courier-Post on May 12, 2019