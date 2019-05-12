Services
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia B. "Ginger" Rogers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia B. "Ginger" Rogers Obituary
Virginia B. "Ginger" Rogers

Moorestown - Virginia B. Rogers "Ginger" (nee Zimm) of Moorestown, NJ passed away on April 17, 2019 age 97 yrs. Beloved wife of 70 years to the love of her life the late William L. Rogers Jr. Ginger has now joined her beloved parents, Beryl and Charles Zimm, her sister June and her beautiful and much-loved St. Bernard dog, Brandy.

She is survivied by Nieces, Claudia J. Young and Doris Genther, Nephews, Jeffery C. Young (Mary Ann) and D. Leslie Rich (Barbara), Cousin Carol Peabody (John) and good friend Nancy Powers.

Funeral Service is private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her memory may be made to or to the NJ Chapter, 555 Route 1 South, Suite 320, Iselin NJ 08830 or Founder Affiliate, PO Box 4170 Boston MA 02241-7005
Published in Courier-Post on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now