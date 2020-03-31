|
|
Virginia C. "Virge" Mailahn
Stratford - (nee Vollmer) Passed peacefully on March 30, 2020, of Stratford, NJ, formerly of Camden, NJ.
Virginia was born on June 27, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Miriam Vollmer. Beloved wife of the late Albert Mailahn. Dear mother of Virginia Herndon (Mark) of Chatsworth, Albert Mailahn (Cynthia) of Cherry Hill and William Mailahn of Cherry Hill. Loving grandmother of Jenine Sulpizio (Drew), John Sulpizio (Rachel), Jeffrey Mailahn (Kristin), Stephanie Mailahn (Mark), Keith Mailahn (Natalie), Ryan Mailahn and Cara Mailahn. Great Grandmother of Carter Reinert, Vincent Mailahn, Eric Mailahn and Josalyn Rossman. Virginia is predeceased by her brother, Frank Vollmer, Jr. and sister, Jeanette Hadley. She is also lovingly survived by her sister, Margaret Moore of Springfield, PA, many nieces, nephews and her faithful dog, "Benji."
Virginia enjoyed her many years of employment at Ponzio's Diner and Zallie's Shoprite. Her fondest memories were helping out and spending time with family and being Grandmom.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, funeral and interment will be private for immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020