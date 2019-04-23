|
Virginia C. Meillier
Marlton - MEILLIER, Virginia ( Ginger ) (nee Cascarina ) on April 19, 2019, of Marlton, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Age 84. Beloved wife of 68 years of Henri P. Meillier. Loving mother of Cecile Cohen (Martin ), Michelle Christy (Alan ), Renee Scardino (Bruce) and the late Marc Meillier (Penny). Dearly loved grandmother of Justin, Ethan, Ryan and Andrew Meillier, Aimee and Kevin Firmani, Dean and Candace Scardino, Kailyn Cohen and four great grandchildren. Virginia was employed at Tavistock Country Club for many years. She had an active life and enjoyed culture and travel. She was an avid bridge player and a voracious reader. Known as a great hostess, she delighted family and friends with wonderful gourmet meals for gatherings large and small. Because of her passion for food she knew every great restaurant and was often consulted for recommendations and recipes. She was a strong woman who was always ready with an ear to listen. She made friends easily and was well loved by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 10-12 noon at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton where a Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon Saturday. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019