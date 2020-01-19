Services
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
1st Presbyterian Church of Merchantville
10 W. Maple Ave.
Merchantville, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
1st Presbyterian Church of Merchantville
10 W. Maple Ave.
Merchantville, NJ
Moorestown - On Jan. 16, 2020, Virginia, nee Oldershaw, age 93 years, beloved husband of the late Robert Edgar of Moorestown, NJ. Devoted mother of Jane Homon ( Peter Jr), Leslie Polansky ( John), and Judith Smith, and the late Stephen Smith. Loving grandmother of four grandchildren, and great grandmother of ten great grandchildren.

Mrs. Edgar was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Collingswood, NJ. She taught Sunday School, and delivered altar flowers to "shut ins"to brighten their day. She enjoyed gardening and knitting. She was an avid seamstress, making not only clothes, but slip covers and drapes for her children's homes. Most importantly, she faithfully, and consistently prayed for her family and friends, both for their needs , and blessings as they arose.

Visitation will be held on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 from 9-10:00AM at the 1st Presbyterian Church of Merchantville, 10 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ 08109. Funeral service will follow at 10:00 AM at the church. The Entombment will be held at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. The funeral arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020
