Virginia F. McKernon
1935 - 2020
Virginia F. McKernon

N. Myrtle Beach, SC - Virginia F. "Ginny" McKernan (nee Brus), on August 15, 2020, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Williamstown. Age 84. Beloved mother of Ginny Cooper (James Van), Lisa Grizzle (Jim) and Patricia McKernan (Chris D'Alessandro). Dear grandmother of Pete and Jonathan Ireland and Noble and Ian Graham. Great grandmother of Morgan Ireland. Step grandmother of Heather Grizzle Day and John Grizzle. Ginny grew up in Runnemede, NJ and was a 1953 graduate of Audubon High School where she was voted "Best Dancer". Ginny served as the Office Services Manager at Archer & Greiner Attorneys at Law for 25 years, retiring in 2003. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Somerdale for more than 20 years and was active for many years in its Altar and Rosary Society. Ginny was a fiercely devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan. She was also a big fan of TV game shows; while living in North Myrtle Beach, she was excited to meet Vanna White of Wheel of Fortune who was visiting her hometown. She cherished her many friendships with her former co-workers and neighbors who remain dear to Ginny's daughters. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family from 9:15 to 10:15am Thursday, September 10, 2020, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass 11am Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ginny's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Virginia_F_McKernan. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:15 - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
SEP
10
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
