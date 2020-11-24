1/
Virginia "Jean" Fiorentino
Virginia "Jean" Fiorentino

Haddonfield - (nee Raio) on November 21, 2020. Age 90. Devoted mother of Carole Fiorentino and the late Frank A. Fiorentino. Loving grandmother of Nicodemo Fiorentino, Michael Pavlovich, Rocco Pavlovich, Alexia Leonard and Bianco Leonard.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11:00 am, Christ the King Catholic Church, 200 Windsor Ave, Haddonfield. Inurnment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, 560 Sproul Rd, Villanova, PA 19085.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
