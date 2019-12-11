|
Virginia G. Giacobbe
Mt. Ephraim - Virginia G. "Ginny" Giacobbe (nee Vernamonti), on December 9, 2019, of Mt. Ephraim. Age 86. Beloved wife of 66 years of Dominic Giacobbe. Devoted mother of Charles (Linda), Christopher (Pamela), Thomas (Margaret), James (Lisa), Dominic (Jackie) and Elaine Colton (Paul). Loving grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of four. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Giacobbe was a member of the PTA in the Mt. Ephraim schools. She was also a volunteer for Mt. Ephraim midget football and little league. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Sunday eve and 9:45 to 10:45am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11:30am Monday at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, Haddon Hts. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019