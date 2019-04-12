Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Galloway Twp. - Dudas, Virginia K.P. "Ginny", 89 of Galloway Twp., NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on April 9, 2019. Ginny was born on December 26, 1929 in Morrisville, PA to Roy and Emelie Pelham. She is now in the loving arms of her beloved husband, Stan and their wonderful do, Tee Ball.

Ginny was raised in Morrisville, PA and Haddonfield, NJ. She graduated from Haddonfield High School. She was employed at Ramblewood Country Club and Mays Landing Country Club.

Ginny was an avid golfer belonging to Mays Landing Country Club Ladies League, Greate Bay Ladies League and started a Ladies League at Blue Heron Pines Country Club. She belonged to Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church in Egg Harbor Township.

Ginny is survived by her loving brother, Bruce Pelham and wife, Linda; nieces, Terri-Lee, Traci, Kimberly, and Melinda; nephew, Scott; great-nieces, Amanda, Autumn, Madeline and Cecilia; great-nephews, Andrew, Chad, William, Collin and Cooper; and new to this world, Dakota Grace, a great great-niece.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 PM all at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church or the Atlantic County Humane Society. For condolences or direction, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 12, 2019
