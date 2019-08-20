Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View Map
Committal
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
350 Provinceline Rd.
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Kraus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Gini" Kraus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Gini" Kraus Obituary
Virginia "Gini" Kraus

Cherry Hill - Virginia "Gini" Kraus (nee Czyzewicz) of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. She was 90 years old.

Gini was the beloved wife of the late George C. Kraus, Sr. for 68 years before his passing in 2014. Loving mother of the late George C. Kraus Jr. Dear sister of Wanda Zawada. Grandmother of two in California. Cherished aunt of Susan Logan (James) and Kenneth Kraus. Special friend of Lillian and Anthony Benevento, and Horst and Chris Plendl. She is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

Virginia was employed at RCA Service Co. on the AEGIS Support Project in Moorestown. She enjoyed canasta with the girls, reading, trips to Parx Casino, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 East Main St., on Friday, August 23, from 10:30 to 12:30 am. A committal service will be held at 2 pm at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hopital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or visit . To share your fondest memories and condolences with her family, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now