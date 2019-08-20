|
|
Virginia "Gini" Kraus
Cherry Hill - Virginia "Gini" Kraus (nee Czyzewicz) of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. She was 90 years old.
Gini was the beloved wife of the late George C. Kraus, Sr. for 68 years before his passing in 2014. Loving mother of the late George C. Kraus Jr. Dear sister of Wanda Zawada. Grandmother of two in California. Cherished aunt of Susan Logan (James) and Kenneth Kraus. Special friend of Lillian and Anthony Benevento, and Horst and Chris Plendl. She is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Virginia was employed at RCA Service Co. on the AEGIS Support Project in Moorestown. She enjoyed canasta with the girls, reading, trips to Parx Casino, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 East Main St., on Friday, August 23, from 10:30 to 12:30 am. A committal service will be held at 2 pm at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hopital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or visit . To share your fondest memories and condolences with her family, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019