Virginia L. Bunker
Medford - Virginia L. Bunker (nee Marella), 103, of Medford. Lifelong resident of Berlin, Virginia passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Medford Care Center, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Robert; devoted mother of Robert and his wife Joan, (first wife) Barbara and (second wife) Cindy. Treasured grandmother of Barbara Pfingst and her husband Robert; Linda and Lisa Bunker; and adored great-grandmother of Alyssa and Matthew Pfingst. She is also survived by brother Leslie; and predeceased by siblings Raymond, Eugene, Norma, Gloria, Anthony "Reds", Caroline, Lewis, and John. Virginia also leaves to cherish her memory many nieces and nephews, and numerous relatives and dear friends. A devoted homemaker, Virginia was an active parishioner and volunteer at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Berlin, NJ. She was also a longtime member, and past president of the OLMC Church Altar and Rosary Society. She will forever be remembered for her caring heart, selfless giving, exceptional cooking and entertaining, and her quick wit and sense of humor. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at Giosa Funeral Home, 171 Haddon Ave., West Berlin, NJ 08091 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 where her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 300 West White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 9, 2019