Virginia M. Dadino
Virginia M. Dadino

Mount Laurel, NJ - Virginia M. Dadino (nee Hight), age 71, of Mount Laurel, NJ, passed away on December 1, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, to parents, Eugene and Margaret Hight, Virginia had also lived in Palmyra, NJ, before her current residence of Mount Laurel. She had an extensive career in telecommunications with RCA in Cherry Hill, NJ, and was most recently employed by Voyant Communications. Virginia was also active in the support group at the Temple University Lung Center. In her free time, Virginia enjoyed visiting Atlantic city, spending weekends at regattas, and cheering on her step-grandson at his swim meets. But above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Charles R. Dadino; her parents Eugene G. Hight, and Margaret Hight (Dalton); and her brother, Eugene J. Hight. Virginia is survived by her stepdaughter, Deborah Ingravallo; her step-grandson, Nicholas Ingravallo; and her niece Eileen H. Earnest, and nephew Eugene J. Hight

Friends and family are welcome to a visitation on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 10:00-11:00AM, at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. A service will follow at 11:30AM, at St John Neumann Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Virginia, to the Temple University Lung Center. Please make checks made payable to "Temple Health" with "Virginia Dadino" in the Memo line and mail to:

Temple Health Institutional Advancement

PO Box 827651

Philadelphia, PA 19182-7651




Published in Courier Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
DEC
7
Service
11:30 AM
St John Neumann Church
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
