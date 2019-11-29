Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
For more information about
Virginia Willa
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Ave
Collingswood, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church,
809 Park Ave
Collingswood, NJ
Collingswood - (nee Millett) On November 26, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 96 years.

Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Edward H. Willa. Devoted mother of daughters, Sandra Schoenfisch (Warren) and Jeanne Brennan (Michael). Proud grandmother of Elizabeth Bittick (James Tornello), Karin Victor (Jeff), Meredith Brennan (Brett Wiltsey) and Michael Brennan, Jr. Great grandmother of Cameron and Stephanie Bittick, Catie and Drew Lerma, and Sean and Quinn Wiltsey. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Virginia was born in 1923 in Troy, NY. She was a social worker for the Rensselaer County Welfare Department, also in Troy, NY. Her happiest years were spent raising her family and keeping a spotless house. Her greatest title was Homemaker in the days when the term was a valued achievement.

Virginia and Ed spent over 30 years in Lantana, FL where they lived on the inland waterway and entertained many visitors from "up north." She loved babysitting her grandchildren and enjoyed her great grandchildren immensely.

Virginia was an expert and legacy knitter who gifted her many relatives, friends and charities with beautiful handmade afghans. She passed down the art to her daughters, her granddaughter, and other relatives and friends and enjoyed her weekly Wednesday knitting nights. Virginia was also a hospital volunteer in Florida and a charter member of the Collingswood Book Festival. She will be missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday 10:30 to 11:30 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Knight Park, P.O. Box 8731, Collingswood, NJ 08108 or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
