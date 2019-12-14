|
Virginia "Bunny" Oakford
Haddonfield - (nee Hudson) age 93 years, formerly of Merchantville & Cinnaminson. Bunny Hudson Oakford was blessed with a long fulfilling life. She spent her early years in Norristown, PA, moving to Philadelphia when her father took a job managing apartment buildings in center city. Later she graduated from Girl's High School and went on to get a degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
Bunny began the next chapter of her life in 1947 when she moved to Merchantville, NJ. She married her long-time sweetheart, Brooks Oakford. Between her time being courted and their sixty-six year marriage, they spent seventy-three years together. She was a wonderful Mother and matriarch, forever present in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She created great memories for all to cherish. Bunny, Brooks and family spent many wonderful summers with friends in Stone Harbor.
Along the way Bunny brought four girls into the world who loved her dearly. Her children were always her priority. She made them beautiful clothes, cooked wonderful meals and provided an inviting home. The neighborhood kids spent more time at her house then their own! Despite her full schedule Bunny managed to find the time to send birthday and anniversary cards to family members, dear friends and their children. She was also a voracious reader and an accomplished knitter.
As co-owner of Aunt Charlotte's Candies she partnered with her husband, Brooks. Through their vision and hard work they transformed the business to a successful, thriving South Jersey landmark bringing joy to generations of satisfied customers. Bunny's special talent was to make the store appear magical by creating beautiful displays and Easter baskets. When the business passed into the hands of her two daughters, she continued to inspire and mentor employees.
Bunny was a member of many organizations including; First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville, founding and lifelong member of The Wellwood Auxiliary of Cooper Hospital, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, room mother at her daughters' schools, Woodbine Swim Club and Philadelphia Retail Confectioners Association. She was named "Mrs. Merchantville" by the Merchantville/Pennsauken Business Association. Bunny was a patriotic American who loved her country.
Beloved wife of Brooks; devoted mother of Candy (Neal) Curry, Gail (Dave) Humes, Randy Oakford (Phil McCarty) and Penny (Rick) Trost; loving grandmother of Dana (John) Cornog, Clay (Sarah) Curry, Ryan (Sarah) Trost, Cara Trost, Dave (Samantha) Humes: and great grandmother of Kayleigh, Tyler, Casey, Caitlin, Charlotte, Loa; dear sister of (the late) Peggy Morrow Johnson (late Evan Morrow), sister-in-law of (the late) Helen and Vernon Collins.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Monday (January 6, 2020) from 9 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 10 West Maple Ave., in Merchantville, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM.
The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to FARA (Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance), 533 W. Uwchlan Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335, (in honor of a young family member).
