Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Glendora - Virginia P. Kowalchick (nee Hess), "Ginny", on April 17, 2019 of Glendora. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Joseph and Howard. Devoted mother of Debbie Kowalchick (Karl), Robin Capoferri (Dave), Jody Both, and George Kowalchick (Terri). Loving grandmother of Brian Capoferri (Tori), Tom Durning, Jr., Jeff Capoferri (Sarah), Greg Capoferri (Lindsay), Nessa Durning, George Capoferri (Laura), Tiffany Kowalchick (Angie), Brandon Capoferri, Sara Capoferri, and Randy Both. Great grandmother of Joey Capoferri, Ethan Soto, Nicholas Capoferri, Zachary Capoferri, Adrianna Capoferri, Anthony Capoferri, Nolan Capoferri, and Wyatt Capoferri. There will be a viewing on Monday morning from 10am to 12 noon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, 500 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 19, 2019
