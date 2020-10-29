1/1
Virginia R. DeShields
1934 - 2020
Virginia R. DeShields

Pennsauken - passed away peacefully at her home on October 28, 2020; age 86 years.

Dear sister of Harry D. DeShields, Marie Howard and Titiana M. Redd; she is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
