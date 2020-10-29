Virginia R. DeShieldsPennsauken - passed away peacefully at her home on October 28, 2020; age 86 years.Dear sister of Harry D. DeShields, Marie Howard and Titiana M. Redd; she is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson. Info, condolences and guestbook at