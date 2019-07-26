Resources
Of Cherry Hill, NJ - Passed away on July 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of John Ralph Peters, Jr. for 64 years. Loving mother of John Ralph Peters, III (Regina), Ruth Anna Peters (the late William Conn) (Jim Rhodes), Elizabeth Peters Zolda (Samuel), and Joseph Sharp Peters (Virginia). Devoted grandmother of Erica Hafer (Jordan), Joseph Conn, Jacob Zolda, Erin Peters and Seth Zolda. Mrs. Peters was a music teacher in the Cherry Hill School District for many years. She was also a long-time member and organist at Marlton United Methodist Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Square Circle Sportsman's Club. At the family's request services will be private. If desired, donations in Mrs. Peters' memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, 1865 Rt. 70 East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
Published in Courier-Post on July 26, 2019
