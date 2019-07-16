Services
Vito Cianci


1938 - 2019
Vito Cianci Obituary
Vito Cianci

Tabernacle - Vito Cianci, affectionately known as Billy, 81, of Tabernacle, formerly of Camden, passed away on July 12, 2019.

Beloved husband to Janet (nee Ray) for 57 years, devoted father of Cathy Cianci and Annette Klaus (Walter), dear grandfather of Walter and Matthew Klaus, and also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents, Cataldo and Antoinette Cianci, and siblings, Lilian DiPietropolo (Vincent), Dominic (Edith), Phillip "Washtubs", Rose Chiumento (Henry), and Matthew (Dorothy).

Billy retired from PSE&G after 30 years of service and was a lifelong barber, giving family and many friends their first and last haircuts.

Vito's wishes were for his funeral services to be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Samaritan Hospice would be appreciated.

Thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 16, 2019
