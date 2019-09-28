Services
Alloway - Vivian Procida, age 94 of Alloway, formerly of Gloucester, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the home of her son, Anthony. Born in Philadelphia, she was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Procida, who passed away in January of 1994. Vivian was the devoted mother of Anthony (Teresa) Procida and the late Vincent Procida; loving grandmother of Anthony, Jenai, Christa, Joseph, and Audrey; great-grandmother of six; and the dear sister of Gilda Cucinotti. Graveside services and burial will be private in New Saint Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. Please visit www.htlayton.com to leave a note of condolence to her family. Arrangements are by the H.T. Layton Funeral Home in Woodstown, 856.769.1515.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 28, 2019
