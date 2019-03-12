|
Vlade M. "Dusty" Gostovich
Pine Hill - On March 10, 2019, Dusty, age 83. Beloved husband of Carole Gostovich (nee Macpherson). Survived by children Tracey (Lewis) Agosta of Wilmington, DE, Steven (Theresa, nee Macaro) Gostovich of Haddonfield, NJ, and Tara (Dominic Paparo) Gostovich of Marlboro, NJ; 6 grandchildren Alexa, Connor, Andrew, Dominic, Benicio, and Giovanni; sister Louise Damron of Martinez, GA; and many loving nieces and nephews. Dusty served in the U.S. Army and was the former owner of Arthur Door Company in Lindenwold. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday evening 7-9 pm and Friday morning 9-10 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 12, 2019