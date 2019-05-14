Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church of Moorestown
446 E. Camden Avenue
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Graef
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. James "Jim" Graef


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
W. James "Jim" Graef Obituary
W. James "Jim" Graef

Mount Laurel - Jim Graef, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with his beloved wife Patricia by his side. He was 88 years old.

Jim was born April 21, 1931 in Harrisburg, PA. As an adult, he resided in Media & Lewisburg, PA, Evesham, NJ & most recently Mt. Laurel, NJ. He honorably served his country, as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Jim obtained his Bachelor's degrees in Forestry (1953) & Landscape Architecture (1958) both from Penn State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He also earned his Master's degree in City Planning (1961) from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jim was predeceased by his mother (Emily) & his father (W. James Graef Sr.) as well as his great-grandson (Gaige Vincent Simon)

Surviving are his beloved wife, Patricia; children (Drew & Lisa); grandchildren, Tricia & Emily; great-grandchildren, MiJoy & Sydney. He will be dearly missed by all those he leaves behind & celebrated by all those he is reunited with.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 10:30 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Moorestown, 446 E. Camden Avenue, Moorestown, NJ 08057. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Moorestown at the address above. Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now