|
|
W. James "Jim" Graef
Mount Laurel - Jim Graef, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with his beloved wife Patricia by his side. He was 88 years old.
Jim was born April 21, 1931 in Harrisburg, PA. As an adult, he resided in Media & Lewisburg, PA, Evesham, NJ & most recently Mt. Laurel, NJ. He honorably served his country, as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Jim obtained his Bachelor's degrees in Forestry (1953) & Landscape Architecture (1958) both from Penn State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He also earned his Master's degree in City Planning (1961) from the University of Pennsylvania.
Jim was predeceased by his mother (Emily) & his father (W. James Graef Sr.) as well as his great-grandson (Gaige Vincent Simon)
Surviving are his beloved wife, Patricia; children (Drew & Lisa); grandchildren, Tricia & Emily; great-grandchildren, MiJoy & Sydney. He will be dearly missed by all those he leaves behind & celebrated by all those he is reunited with.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 10:30 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Moorestown, 446 E. Camden Avenue, Moorestown, NJ 08057. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Moorestown at the address above. Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019