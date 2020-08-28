1/
W. Joyce Shaw
W. Joyce Shaw

Haddonfield - W. JOYCE SHAW, age 92 of Haddonfield, NJ, formerly of Apopka, Florida, died peacefully at home on August 23, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Richard "Dick the Whistler" Shaw and her beloved son-in-law Scott MacLennan. Survived by her son Richard A. Shaw, Jr (Renee) and her daughter Carol Jeanne MacLennan, granddaughter Kate MacLennan, her sister Eileen Brennan and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice. www.samaritannj.org.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
