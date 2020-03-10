|
Wallace David Estilow
Cinnaminson - Wallace David Estilow, 92, long time resident of Cinnaminson, NJ passed away surrounded by his family on Monday March 9, 2020. Dave Estilow spent his entire 42 year professional career as a devoted employee of RCA, in Camden. Dave was especially proud of his time at RCA and continued to support the RCA museum located in Rowan University well into his retired years.
Dave was the beloved husband of (late) Anna Mae Estilow (nee Reinert) for 68 years until her passing in March of 2019; the two are now happily reunited. Dave was a devoted father to Karen Berardis (Albert) and David Estilow (Bill Hall). He was a loving grandfather to Michael Berardis (Kailey), Jennifer Romeo (Vinny), Mark Berardis (Liz); Suzi Estilow, Paul Arihara, Jacob Estilow, and (late) Phillip Estilow. Dave was also a proud great-grandfather of 4.
Funeral services for Dave Estilow will be held at Givnish of Cinnaminson, Rt. 130 N. Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 on Thursday March 12, 2020. A visitation will take place from 10-11am. Funeral service will begin at 11am. Following the service an interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park. To share your fondest memories of Dave, please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the RCA Heritage Program at Rowan University. Please use the link below: https://rcaheritagemuseum.com/
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020