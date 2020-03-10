Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lakeview Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Estilow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace David Estilow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace David Estilow Obituary
Wallace David Estilow

Cinnaminson - Wallace David Estilow, 92, long time resident of Cinnaminson, NJ passed away surrounded by his family on Monday March 9, 2020. Dave Estilow spent his entire 42 year professional career as a devoted employee of RCA, in Camden. Dave was especially proud of his time at RCA and continued to support the RCA museum located in Rowan University well into his retired years.

Dave was the beloved husband of (late) Anna Mae Estilow (nee Reinert) for 68 years until her passing in March of 2019; the two are now happily reunited. Dave was a devoted father to Karen Berardis (Albert) and David Estilow (Bill Hall). He was a loving grandfather to Michael Berardis (Kailey), Jennifer Romeo (Vinny), Mark Berardis (Liz); Suzi Estilow, Paul Arihara, Jacob Estilow, and (late) Phillip Estilow. Dave was also a proud great-grandfather of 4.

Funeral services for Dave Estilow will be held at Givnish of Cinnaminson, Rt. 130 N. Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 on Thursday March 12, 2020. A visitation will take place from 10-11am. Funeral service will begin at 11am. Following the service an interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park. To share your fondest memories of Dave, please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the RCA Heritage Program at Rowan University. Please use the link below: https://rcaheritagemuseum.com/
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -