Wallace F. Robertson



Marlton - Wallace F. Robertson (Wally), age 67, of Marlton, NJ, passed away suddenly on Thursday Sept 8, 2020 at Virtua W. Jersey Hospital, Marlton, NJ.



Born in Philadelphia, PA, Wally grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and Lansdowne before moving to New Jersey. He then resided in Lindenwold, NJ before moving to Marlton in 1992.



Wally was employed as a service technician for Medical Imaging, Essington, PA before retiring in 2018. He enjoyed classic cars, attending car shows, trips to the shore, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, listening to 60s and 70s music, and spending time with his grandchildren. Wally was a man of character and decency. He would offer help to anyone that needed it. He loved his family fiercely and would do anything for them. He was always good for cracking a joke at just the right time.



He was preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Evelyn Robertson and his brother Stuart Robertson.



Wally is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Mary Jane Woods Robertson, whom he referred to as 'his bride'; 2 daughters Rachael (Frank) DeFeo of Marlton, NJ and Jamie (Mike) Gill of Jim Thorpe, PA; 4 sisters Marion (Paul) Hetzel of Swarthmore, PA, Evelyn Ferry of Media, PA, Florence Hyland of Holmes, PA and Dorothy (Joe) Pulcineila of Thornberry, PA. He will be greatly missed by his 2 grandchildren Brian and Michael DeFeo, and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N Main St., Medford, NJ. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc RC Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, Animal Welfare Association or the March of Dimes.



Please note social distancing and face coverings are required.









