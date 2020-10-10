1/
Wallace F. Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace F. Robertson

Marlton - Wallace F. Robertson (Wally), age 67, of Marlton, NJ, passed away suddenly on Thursday Sept 8, 2020 at Virtua W. Jersey Hospital, Marlton, NJ.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Wally grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and Lansdowne before moving to New Jersey. He then resided in Lindenwold, NJ before moving to Marlton in 1992.

Wally was employed as a service technician for Medical Imaging, Essington, PA before retiring in 2018. He enjoyed classic cars, attending car shows, trips to the shore, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, listening to 60s and 70s music, and spending time with his grandchildren. Wally was a man of character and decency. He would offer help to anyone that needed it. He loved his family fiercely and would do anything for them. He was always good for cracking a joke at just the right time.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Evelyn Robertson and his brother Stuart Robertson.

Wally is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Mary Jane Woods Robertson, whom he referred to as 'his bride'; 2 daughters Rachael (Frank) DeFeo of Marlton, NJ and Jamie (Mike) Gill of Jim Thorpe, PA; 4 sisters Marion (Paul) Hetzel of Swarthmore, PA, Evelyn Ferry of Media, PA, Florence Hyland of Holmes, PA and Dorothy (Joe) Pulcineila of Thornberry, PA. He will be greatly missed by his 2 grandchildren Brian and Michael DeFeo, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N Main St., Medford, NJ. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc RC Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, Animal Welfare Association or the March of Dimes.

Please note social distancing and face coverings are required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
My baby brother was kind, humorous, and loving. He will be missed by all. I treasure all our memories, especially childhood ones.
Marion A Hetzel
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved