Wallace H. "Wally" Rehn
Audubon - Passed away at home in Audubon, NJ on August 26, 2019. Age 72 years. Beloved husband of 49 years to Debra (nee Dodson). Loving father of Wallace Jr. (Christy), Bradley (Mary Joy) and Eliot (Michelle). Devoted Pop-Pop of Natalie, Zachary, Joshua, Courtney, Cosette, Cooper and Duke. Dear son of the late Ralph and Gladys Rehn. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry (Judy) and Bill; nieces, nephews, the Dodson family, as well as his American Legion Cherry Hill Post #372 family and many friends.
Wally was a 1966 graduate of Cherry Hill High School West and a proud U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran. He was also a member of the American Legion Riders.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday 9 to 10:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to American Legion Post #372, 1532 Martin Ave., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019