Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Walter A. Baker Obituary
Walter A. Baker

Southampton - Walter A. Baker, age 93, of Southampton, NJ, passed away on March 8, 2020. He was born to the late Walter and Lillian (nee Hinger) Baker in Camden, NJ. Walter proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. He was a factory worker at International Chemical Company in Philadelphia, PA for 40 years. Walter enjoyed bowling and going to the casinos in Atlantic City. He will be deeply missed.

Walter is predeceased by his siblings, Harry, Peggy, Marie, Betty, Lillian, and Margaret.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Evelyn Baker (nee Kusmaul); children, Judith Hession and Randy Baker (Wendy); brother, Donald Baker (Joan); grandchildren, Damien, Kimberly, and Laura; great grandchild, Logan; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment with follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . To see Walter's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
