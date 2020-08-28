1/
Walter A. Fazler Jr.
Walter A Fazler Jr

Pennsauken - Walter A. Fazler Jr, age 79, of Pennsauken, on Aug 27 2020.

Survived by his Loving Wife Margaret (nee-Biwald) Fazler. His Children Walter (Heike) Fazler III and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Fazler. Grandfather of Jed, Hunter, Victor, Alexandra, Aaron and Lauren. Brother of Kathleen Mirandy and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date due to Covid-19.

In Lieu of Flowers family requests donations to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr Suite 300 Marlton NJ 08053

Please share condolences at www.EichelFuneralHome.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eichel Funeral Home
8323 Maple Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
