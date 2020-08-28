Walter A Fazler Jr
Pennsauken - Walter A. Fazler Jr, age 79, of Pennsauken, on Aug 27 2020.
Survived by his Loving Wife Margaret (nee-Biwald) Fazler. His Children Walter (Heike) Fazler III and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Fazler. Grandfather of Jed, Hunter, Victor, Alexandra, Aaron and Lauren. Brother of Kathleen Mirandy and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date due to Covid-19.
In Lieu of Flowers family requests donations to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr Suite 300 Marlton NJ 08053
