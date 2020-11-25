1/
Walter Burrows Jr.
Walter Burrows, Jr.

Marlton - Burrows Jr., Walter. At home and surround by his family passed away on November 24, 2020. Of Marlton, NJ. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Burrows (nee Hallahan). Devoted father of Gregory Walter Burrows and Amy Eileen Borders. Dear brother of the late John William Burrows. Walter graduated from Gloucester City High School where he was awarded the Jim Kelly Memorial Award as well as being inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame. Walter was a sportswriter for the Courier Post for over sixty years and was known as one of fairest in the field. He was very well respected. He belonged to the NJ State Interscholastic Athletic Assn., Brooks Irvine Football Club, International Assn. of Approved Basketball Officials, NJ Interscholastic Coaches Association, NJ Football Officials Association and NJ Scholastic Baseball Coaches Association. During his career he was recognized for his hard work and was honored with many appreciation awards like the Distinguished American Award presented by the SJ Chapter of National Football Foundation, College Hall of Fame, GSHS Football Coaches Hall of Fame, SJ Sportswriter Hall of Fame, Riversharks Baseball Hall of Fame (Sports Writing), Tom B. Wilson Memorial Good Guy Award, NJFOA Edward G. Myer Chapter Good Guy Award and NJSBCA Awards. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday November 30th from 9:30-11 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday at the funeral home. Entombment Parkview Cemetery, Medford, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043 or at www.vaonj.org/support/donate/






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
