Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Lindenwold - On April 4, 2019. Loving son of the late Walter C. and Florence I. Korpowski. Survived by siblings Andrea Abruzzo of Belfair, WA., Pamela Rowe of Omaha, NE., Robert Korpowski of Voorhees, Julianne Korpowski of Huntington Beach, CA., Stephenie Goins of Sicklerville, Martin Korpowski of Voorhees, Helene Legoskey of Voorhees, Matthew Korpowski of TN. and many loving aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Walt was pre-deceased by his loving Golden Retrievers, Troubles, Bear & Pumpkin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday morning 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019
