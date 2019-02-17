|
Walter C. Robinson
Voorhees - Walter C. Robinson, age 91, went home to the Lord February 14, 2019. Born and raised in Tansboro on the Robinson Homestead Dairy, raised his family in Cherry Hill, retired in Mount Laurel and later in Voorhees, NJ. Devoted husband of 64 years to the late Mary, nee Iwanuk. Loving father to Kevin T. Robinson and Candace D. Sharp (Robert). Proud grandfather of Karina Karas (Nicholas), Jessica and Courtney Sharp. Predeceased by parents, Anna nee Walker and Paul Robinson Sr, siblings Grace Brostrand, George, Paul Jr, and Roy Robinson. A WWII Navy Veteran and graduate of Drexel University, Walt spent many years working as a Mechanical Engineer at RCA and General Electric. One of his many interests was flying, as he acquired both an Aeronautical Mechanics License and Private Pilot's License. Walt will be remembered as a kind-hearted patient man loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. Family and Friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 11am-12pm at BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd, Medford. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial giving can be made to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org or call (828) 262-1980 (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 17, 2019