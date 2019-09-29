Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Walter Scranton
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother Church
20 Braisington Ave.
Bellmawr, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother Church
20 Braisington Ave.
Bellmawr, NJ
Walter C. Scranton


1949 - 2019
Monroe, NC - Walter Carey Scranton passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family on September 27, 2019, of North Carolina formally of Bellmawr NJ. Age 70. Beloved husband of Judy (Cavalieri) Scranton. Devoted Step Father to Gina Quirindongo. Being a pop-pop was his true calling to Aiden, Ashton, Rylan and Brayden. He is survived by brothers and sister, Dr. John Scranton (Sally), Mary Ellen Mcgaley, (Frank), Tim Scranton, (Lisa) and Tom Scranton, (Rennie). Loved by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Walter and Florence Scranton. Carey was a graduate of La Salle University, and worked in South Jersey in sales and management. In his youth he was an avid golfer and had a passion for the game. There will be a viewing at 8:15 am to 9:45 am, Tuesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother Church. 20 Braisington Ave. Bellmawr NJ 08031 Funeral Mass 10am at church Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations made to in Carey's memory. To Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019
