Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Zubrzycki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter F. Zubrzycki


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter F. Zubrzycki Obituary
Walter F. Zubrzycki

Magnolia - Walter F. Zubrzycki, on May 11, 2020, of Magnolia. Age 88. Beloved husband of 57 years of Frances (nee Osmian). Devoted father of Paul (Christina), David (Gloria) and Mark (Kathleen). Loving grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Victoria, Nicholas, Allison, Kaitlyn, Lauren and Jillian. Brother of the late Loretta, Henrietta, Jean and Cecelia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Zubrzycki was an Air Force veteran. He was a former Cub Master of Troop 193. Mr. Zubrzycki was the choir director at St. Gregory's Church in Magnolia for 30 years and past president of the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Magnolia Historical Society and he was the Santa Claus for them. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, there will be a private entombment at St. Joseph's Mausoleum in Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Zubrzycki's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -