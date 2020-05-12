|
Walter F. Zubrzycki
Magnolia - Walter F. Zubrzycki, on May 11, 2020, of Magnolia. Age 88. Beloved husband of 57 years of Frances (nee Osmian). Devoted father of Paul (Christina), David (Gloria) and Mark (Kathleen). Loving grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Victoria, Nicholas, Allison, Kaitlyn, Lauren and Jillian. Brother of the late Loretta, Henrietta, Jean and Cecelia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Zubrzycki was an Air Force veteran. He was a former Cub Master of Troop 193. Mr. Zubrzycki was the choir director at St. Gregory's Church in Magnolia for 30 years and past president of the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Magnolia Historical Society and he was the Santa Claus for them. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, there will be a private entombment at St. Joseph's Mausoleum in Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Zubrzycki's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
