Walter G. Litostansky
Maple Shade - On April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucille C. ( nee Birney) Devoted father of Lucinda (Lynn) Litostansky and Ken Litostansky and his wife Leah. Loving grandfather of Alex and Sarah Litostansky. Sadly missed by dear friend David Pearce. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Friday April 26, 2019 at 12 Noon, in the Chapel of Peace at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 County Line Road, Huntingdon Valley PA 19053, where his viewing will begin at 11 AM. Entombment with Military Honors to follow in Sunset Mausoleum.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019