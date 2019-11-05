|
|
Walter G. "Bud" Schaefer
Audubon - On November 1, 2019, Walter G. "Bud" Schaefer, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend passed away at the age of 93, while surrounded by his children. Bud was ready and eager to see his Roseanne. When he passed, Bud was a resident of Audubon, NJ, where he resided for many years, but he also lived in Oaklyn, NJ, Stone Harbor, NJ, Vero Beach, FL and Winter Haven, FL. Many at the same time! It was hard to keep up with him!
Bud was the son of the late James and Wilhelmina (Budd) Schaefer. He is also predeceased by his brother, Robert J.; sister-in-law, Amelia; nephews, James and Allen Schaefer; his second wife, Helene (Gommel) Schaefer; step son, Larry Gommel and many in-laws.
Left behind to mourn the patriarch of the Schaefer family are his children, Linda Rose (Schaefer) Aboud and her husband, Elias of Cape May Court House and William J. Schaefer and his wife, Kathleen (Ryan) of Audubon; grandson, William J. Schaefer II and his wife, Sara (Leiter); great grandchildren, McKenzie Rose, 18, Ryan X., 16, Georgia M., 14, and Cole W. "Hank," 12, all of Ocean City; nieces and nephews, Bonnie and Joe Janco, Nancy Schaefer, Erin, Ben, Hannah Rose, Gabrielle, Olivia Ochinegro, H. Robert and Kathy, Amy and Sandy Myers, Patti and Robert and Kaitlyn Griffiths and in-laws, Robert and Kathleen Jordan. Also surviving Bud are his companion, Gloria Cerasoli; special friend, Esther Williams; stepson, Albert Gommel and his wife, Joanne and step granchildren, Daniel Gommel and his wife, Maria; and Suzanne Gommel.
Bud was born and raised at 213 Newton Ave. in Oaklyn, NJ on July 19, 1926. He attended the Oaklyn and Collingswood public school system and graduated from Collingswood High School in 1944. At which time he entered the United States Navy during WWII. After serving four years, he returned to Oaklyn and married Roseanne Connelly of Audubon. This union lasted for 42 years until her death in 1990. Bud also moved to Audubon to continue his lifelong commitment to service for his community. Bud became a volunteer fireman for Audubon Fire Company #1 in 1948 and was an honorable member for 71 years reaching the position of Assistant Chief. Bud was a police officer for the Audubon Police Department for 25 years retiring as Sergeant. As the story goes, he was one of the most beloved officers in town! Previous to those careers, he was a salesman for many companies, and boy, could he sell! You need to talk to sell, so..... Bud always had something going on the side as well. He was never without money in his pocket!
Bud's passion was the beach and fishing. Hence, he bought houses at the shore and in Florida and we all enjoyed a wonderful life growing up in the sun. Bud was never, ever without owning a boat! He bought his first one at age 10! His next passion was Florida..... anything Florida. He loved palm trees and the hot sun.
Family and friends are invited to attend Bud's viewing Friday evening 6 to 8 PM and Saturday 9 to 10 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral Service will follow Saturday 10 AM. Committal Service and cremation will take place at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's memory to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Bud was always known to tell many, many, MANY stories. To honor him, tell a funny story to someone today to "produce" a smile. Be kind. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019