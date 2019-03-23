Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Entombment
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Cold Springs Presbyterian Cemetery
Cape May, NJ
Walter H. Ewan Jr. Obituary
Walter H. Ewan, Jr.

Blackwood - On March 19, 2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Anita (nee Schade). Devoted father of Donna Stortini (Ron) and the late Walter H., III and Darrin K. Ewan. Loving grandfather of Stacie, Julie, and Amy. Proud great-grandfather of Michael, Jake, and Faye.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 6:00-8:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 8:00 pm. Entombment, Tuesday 11:00 am at Cold Springs Presbyterian Cemetery, Cape May.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Walt's memory may be made to Veterans Helping Veterans, c/o Veterans Advisory Council, P.O. Box 337 Woodbury, NJ 08096.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is

Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 23, 2019
