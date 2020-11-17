Walter Heiman
Marlton - November 17, 2020, of Marlton, NJ. Husband to the late Elaine Heiman. Father of Bruce (Christy) Heiman, Bob (Nancy) Heiman, and Peter (Dana) Heiman. Grandfather of Jeffrey (Jeca), Stephen (Amyleigh), Michael (Stefanie), Gregory (Shea), Allison (Dave), Timothy, Amy, Molly, Nicholas, Andrew, and Jordan. Great grandfather of Eliana, Ethan, Zoey and Asher. Graveside services will be live streamed Wednesday, November 18th, at 11:00am on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook Page.