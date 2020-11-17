1/
Walter Heiman
Walter Heiman

Marlton - November 17, 2020, of Marlton, NJ. Husband to the late Elaine Heiman. Father of Bruce (Christy) Heiman, Bob (Nancy) Heiman, and Peter (Dana) Heiman. Grandfather of Jeffrey (Jeca), Stephen (Amyleigh), Michael (Stefanie), Gregory (Shea), Allison (Dave), Timothy, Amy, Molly, Nicholas, Andrew, and Jordan. Great grandfather of Eliana, Ethan, Zoey and Asher. Graveside services will be live streamed Wednesday, November 18th, at 11:00am on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook Page.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
