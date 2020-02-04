|
Walter J. Carter
Shamong - Walter "Walt" Carter died in his apartment at Brightview Mount Laurel surrounded by his wife and family on February 4, 2020. He was 88. Walt was born on February 10, 1931 in the Frankford neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia. He received his BA from Temple University after having served in the army where he was a Purple Heart recipient during the Korean War. On September 12, 1953, he married Isabel Britton of Riverside, New Jersey. A longtime resident of both Beverly, NJ and Shamong, NJ, Walt was a marketing and marketing research executive at the Campbell Soup Company for almost 40 years.
Walt had a zest for life that was closely associated with his family. He and Isabel could be found during special family occasions and other get togethers "cutting a rug" doing the Jitterbug. He loved to travel, both to visit family and to see points of interest on the East Coast and in the Midwest. He was an avid golfer and a spectator sports fan with a love of Philadelphia-based teams. He was a relatively quiet, gentle man who brought a smile to family and friends with his endearing figures of speech.
Walt is survived by his wife, Isabel, his three children, Mark (Jan Goldman-Carter) of Washington, DC, Lynne Daley (Tom) of Portland, Maine, Pat Carter-Sage (Tim Sage) of Marlton, NJ, five grandchildren (Phil and Nat Carter, Jill, Mel and Morgan Sage) and two beloved great-granddaughters.
Friends and Relatives are invited to attend a viewing on Saturday, February 8, from 2PM to 4PM at Bradley Funeral 601 Route 73 South, Marlton, NJ. A Catholic funeral service will begin at 4PM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020