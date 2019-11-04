Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Kingston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Kingston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter J. Kingston Obituary
Walter J. Kingston

Surrounded by his loving family at home, on November 1, 2019. Age 65. Of Deptford. Longtime companion of Lynn Taggart Wright, the love of his life. Beloved brother of Barbara Kingston Kondas (late Ronald). Loving uncle of Jessica Lerro (Mike), Jaime Houck (Todd) and Ryan Kondas (Priscilla) and great uncle of Michael, Ryan, Cohen and Bryce. Also survived by his second mother, Virginia Brody and "sister" Sharon Heath and many loving cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Robert and Kathleen Kingston, and sister, Irene (Renie) Kingston.

Walt was a graduate of Deptford High School class of 1972. He attended Jersey City State College, then spent several years playing with "Now and Then", one of the backup bands for The Dovells. Walt's compassionate spirit and love of people lead him to pursue a career in nursing, earning his LPN in 1988 and RN in 1998. He was loved and respected by every person he touched…family, friends, patients, co-workers, and strangers alike. Walt was recognized for his exemplary professionalism in patient care by receiving Underwood Memorial Hospital's very first Employee of the Year award in 1995. He retired from Underwood Memorial Hospital (now Inspira) in 2016, yet continued to inspire everyone with his selflessness that enriched hundreds of lives.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 online at stjude.org. Please memo: Walter J. Kingston.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Walter J. Kingston. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ. Ph: 856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -