|
|
Walter J. Kingston
Surrounded by his loving family at home, on November 1, 2019. Age 65. Of Deptford. Longtime companion of Lynn Taggart Wright, the love of his life. Beloved brother of Barbara Kingston Kondas (late Ronald). Loving uncle of Jessica Lerro (Mike), Jaime Houck (Todd) and Ryan Kondas (Priscilla) and great uncle of Michael, Ryan, Cohen and Bryce. Also survived by his second mother, Virginia Brody and "sister" Sharon Heath and many loving cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Robert and Kathleen Kingston, and sister, Irene (Renie) Kingston.
Walt was a graduate of Deptford High School class of 1972. He attended Jersey City State College, then spent several years playing with "Now and Then", one of the backup bands for The Dovells. Walt's compassionate spirit and love of people lead him to pursue a career in nursing, earning his LPN in 1988 and RN in 1998. He was loved and respected by every person he touched…family, friends, patients, co-workers, and strangers alike. Walt was recognized for his exemplary professionalism in patient care by receiving Underwood Memorial Hospital's very first Employee of the Year award in 1995. He retired from Underwood Memorial Hospital (now Inspira) in 2016, yet continued to inspire everyone with his selflessness that enriched hundreds of lives.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 online at stjude.org. Please memo: Walter J. Kingston.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Walter J. Kingston. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ. Ph: 856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019