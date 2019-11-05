|
|
Walter James Maguire
Walter James Maguire, 92, a long-time resident of Cinnaminson, NJ, passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019.
After graduating from his home town Haddon Heights High School, Walter served in the United States Army Air Force from 1945 to 1947. He was based in Iceland. On discharge he attended St. Vincents College in Latrobe, PA. He was employed for many years at the RCA plant in Camden, where he first met his future wife, Trudy, and at the US Naval Yard in Philadelphia. Like his beloved wife, he was a staunch Phillies and Eagles fan. In his teenage years he was known by the unusual nickname Mole.
Walter was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Trudy Maguire (nee Ward), whom he loved dearly. Walter was a caring father to his daughter Phyllis LaSalle, and a loving Pops to his two grandchildren, Ryan and Elizabeth LaSalle. He was the third of six children in the family of John J. and Viola Maguire. He was predeceased by his brother Jack and Jack's wife Betty, and his sister Virginia Mansfield and her husband, Bill. In addition to his daughter, Phyllis, and his two grandchildren, he is survived by his sister Muriel Moore, whose late husband Ernest predeceased Walter, and two younger brothers: Edward and his wife Carol, and Richard and his wife Patti, and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends for Walter will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077; 7-9pm and again on Saturday November 9, 2019; 8:45-9:45am at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, 103 4th St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Samaritan Hospice-Mt. Holly https://samaritannj.org/. To share your fondest memories of Walter please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019