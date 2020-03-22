|
Walter L. Heim, Jr.
Haddon Heights - On March 20, 2020, after a long and joyful life, Walter L. Heim, Jr., age 85, passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home in Haddon Heights, NJ due to cardiovascular disease. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Dorothy (née Sheldon) and his 5 devoted daughters, Kathy (Tom Rivers), Theresa (Jim Cook), Mary Beth (Bill Staffieri), Margaret (Mark Harris) and Bernadette (Mark Simonetti). He was so proud of his 17 cherished grandchildren and 9 treasured great-grandchildren. His late granddaughter Emily greeted her Pop-Pop in Heaven. Walt is also survived by his siblings Marilyn Poplaski, Paul Heim and Barbara (Joe Daniszewski), and by many other loving relatives and friends.
Walt graduated from Camden Catholic High School and attended Peirce Business College. He proudly served as a Communications Specialist in the US Army for 2 years. Walt married the love of his life, Dorothy Sheldon, on June 13, 1959 at St. Mary's Church in Gloucester City, NJ. He was well-known and loved in Gloucester as the heart and soul of Heim's Pure Foods. He worked at the warehouse until the day he died, dedicating himself to the family business for 70 years and leading by example as President. Walt actively shared his time, talent and treasure with St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and was an active member at Knights of Columbus Council #1443, where he was a 4th degree Knight. In 2016 he received the "Lifetime Friend of St. Rose" Achievement Award.
Nothing brought Walt greater joy than his family, who came first in his life. He was a devoted husband, loving and dedicated father, and humble and kind man. Walt thought the best of everyone, gave multiple second chances, and had a profoundly positive influence on everyone he met. He loved cooking, sports and time down the shore, but most of all he loved his wife and family. He will be deeply missed.
Due to the current extraordinary circumstances, funeral and burial services will be private and limited to the immediate family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Walt's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Healey's Funeral Home. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at healeyfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Walt's memory to Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Council #1443 Charity Fund, 350 Crystal Lake Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ 08033 or Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Christmas Fund Corp., PO Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020