1/
Walter N. Kaer Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter N. Kaer, III

Somerdale - age 70, passed away on August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy S. Kaer. Father of Walter IV (Trisha), Christopher, Patrick (Josette), Charles Gaskill, Jr., and Stacy Gaskill. Brother of Kathleen (Bob) Gillespie, Jeannette (Bob) Agster, Linda (Wayne) Hyndman, and Kenny (Linda) Kaer. Grandfather of 9. Walter was a generous and loyal man who was a proud Veteran of the US Navy. He served his country for over 27 years.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org/donate). Arrangements entrusted to Zale Funeral Home, Stratford. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved