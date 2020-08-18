Walter N. Kaer, III
Somerdale - age 70, passed away on August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy S. Kaer. Father of Walter IV (Trisha), Christopher, Patrick (Josette), Charles Gaskill, Jr., and Stacy Gaskill. Brother of Kathleen (Bob) Gillespie, Jeannette (Bob) Agster, Linda (Wayne) Hyndman, and Kenny (Linda) Kaer. Grandfather of 9. Walter was a generous and loyal man who was a proud Veteran of the US Navy. He served his country for over 27 years.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
). Arrangements entrusted to Zale Funeral Home, Stratford.