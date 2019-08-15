Services
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Hwy
Mays Landing, NJ
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Hwy
Mays Landing, NJ
Walter Nuss


1935 - 2019
Walter Nuss Obituary
Walter Nuss

Newfield - Walter Nuss, age 83, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 at Cooper Hospital.

Mr. Nuss was born and raised in Philadelphia and the Villas. Walter joined the US Air Force in 1954, serving for 4 years during the Korean War. After his military service, Walter worked at RCA in Camden as a Class 1 technician. In 1963, he then began to work as a field technician at Pennsylvania Bell Telephone Company until his retirement. Walter had many passions in life, some of these included camping, trains and trollies, visiting flea markets, and collecting and repairing mechanical musical instruments such as player pianos, merry-go-round organs and nickelodeons. He was an antique car enthusiast.

He is survived by his children: David Nuss and his wife Nancy; Louise Nuss and her son Bill; Frank Nuss, his wife Karen, and their children: TJ and Michael; Jeanie Nuss, Karolyn Waller, her husband Jeff, and their daughter Maddie; John Nuss, his wife Robin, and their children: Galvin, Hannah, and the late John Nuss. Walter is also survived by the mother of his children, Jean Ribnikar. He will be missed by his longtime companion Barbara Martinez.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:00 AM, at the St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ 08330, where a gathering to honor Walter's life will begin at 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM, with reflections at 10:45 AM. Burial with military honors will take place at the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 15, 2019
