Walter R. Aupperle
Williamstown - On February 25, 2020. Age 72. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Matteo). Loving father of Adrianne Aupperle (Mike Bonocore) and Danny Aupperle. Cherished grandfather of Giada and Arielle. Devoted brother of Irene Goldschmidt, Grace Schmid (Don), Agnes Burt, Helen Johnson, Franny Marciante, Patty Stewart and the late Charles, Tom and Bill. Adored son-in-law of Gina Matteo (nee Verrecchia). Dear brother-in-law of Emma Aupperle, Doris Aupperle, Mary Matteo, Carmen Matteo and Mari Kay Matteo. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Friday 10:00 - 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Rd. Washington Twp. Memorial Mass 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Walt's memory may be made to Live Like Stephanie Foundation, 6209 Woodmont Circle, Sewell, NJ 08080.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020