Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Rd.
Washington Twp, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Rd.
Washington Twp, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Aupperle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter R. Aupperle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter R. Aupperle Obituary
Walter R. Aupperle

Williamstown - On February 25, 2020. Age 72. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Matteo). Loving father of Adrianne Aupperle (Mike Bonocore) and Danny Aupperle. Cherished grandfather of Giada and Arielle. Devoted brother of Irene Goldschmidt, Grace Schmid (Don), Agnes Burt, Helen Johnson, Franny Marciante, Patty Stewart and the late Charles, Tom and Bill. Adored son-in-law of Gina Matteo (nee Verrecchia). Dear brother-in-law of Emma Aupperle, Doris Aupperle, Mary Matteo, Carmen Matteo and Mari Kay Matteo. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Friday 10:00 - 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Rd. Washington Twp. Memorial Mass 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Walt's memory may be made to Live Like Stephanie Foundation, 6209 Woodmont Circle, Sewell, NJ 08080.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -