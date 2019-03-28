Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Stephen
6300 Browning Rd.
View Map
Walter R. Kittel Obituary
Walter R. Kittel

Pennsauken - age 77 years, passed away on March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Jadczak). Devoted father of Deborah DiMarco (Anthony) and Michael Kittel (Lisa). Loving grandfather of Anthony III, Julia, Andrew, Aaron and Sarah. Dear brother of Joseph, Chris and Richard Kittel and the late William Kittel and Mildred Fahey. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Prior to retirement, Walter was employed as an electrician for many years with Campbell Soup in Camden and then the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. He was a 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus in Merchantville. Walter was a lifelong swimmer, avid woodworker and enjoyed roller speed skating.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Sunday from 6-8 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Stephen, 6300 Browning Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 28, 2019
