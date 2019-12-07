Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Tabernacle - Walter R. Schaefer,Jr., age 72 of Tabernacle, passed away Thursday December 5, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he grew up in Maple Shade and lived in the Pocono's, Cherry Hill, NJ, Florida and Chestertown, Md. before moving to Tabernacle 14 years ago.

Walter graduated class of 1965 Merchantiville High School, he received a degree in chemical engineering from Drexel University. Walt was employed at Rollins and the Aberdeen Proving grounds getting rid of hazardous and chemical waste. He proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam. He was an entrepreneur and enjoyed reading, woodworking and boating. He was a member and trustee of the Medford and member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and owned the Lauretum Bed and Breakfast in Chestertown,Md.

Son of the late Walter,Sr and Margaret Schaefer and brother of the late George Schaefer.

He is survived by his loving longtime companion Martha Shane, his dear sister Margie Schaefer (the late Dan Murphy),also 3 nieces Lindsey, Nicole and Christie.

Relatives and friends are invited to Walter's visitation with his family on Saturday, December 14th 10am until 12 noon at the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home, 38 N. Forklanding Rd, Maple Shade,NJ. Memorial service 12:00 noon at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be sent to the at heart.org. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
