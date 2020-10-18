1/1
Walter R. Sgrignuoli
1948 - 2020
Walter R. Sgrignuoli

Blackwood - Walter R. Sgrignuoli, on October 16, 2020, of Blackwood; Formerly of Somerdale and Brigantine. Age 72. Beloved husband of 50 years to Margaret "Maggie" (nee Smith). Devoted father of David (Kathleen) and Bryan (Rebecca). Loving grandfather of Brogan, Mason, Liliana and Madelyn. Dear brother of Roland and the late Dino. Also survived by nieces, nephews and his faithful companion Sam. Walter retired from Army Corps of Engineers and enjoyed his retirement spending time with his grandkids in Brigantine. There will be a visitation from 11am to 12pm on Wednesday at Our Lady of Hope Parish; St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood. Memorial Mass 12pm at the Church. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Walter's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, suite 310, Marlton, NJ, 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
