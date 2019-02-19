|
|
Walter Raymond Wright
Pennsauken - On February 16, 2019, age 87 years of Pennsauken, NJ. Beloved husband of 44 years to the late Theresa M. (nee Sproul) Wright. Loving father of Paul J. Wright and Nancy J. (Sean) Connolly, brother of Robert Wright, Joseph Wright, Dorothy Schmidt, Catherine Federici, Patricia Simpson and the late Mary O'Malley, and devoted grandpop of Kelli and Jacki. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM and Thursday at 8:30 AM, from Roedel-Krause Funeral Services, 315 E. Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 10:00 AM, at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 43 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Peter's R.C. Church or to any .
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019